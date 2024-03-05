EAM Jaishankar Calls on South Korean Prime Minister, Discusses Bilateral Ties

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 16 minutes ago

discussed Indo-Pacific convergence and global issues. Jaishankar will co-chair the 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting with Cho Tae-yul.

Earlier, the external affairs minister, S. Jaishankar, met South Korea's national security advisor, Chang Ho-jin, and discussed Indo-Pacific convergence and global issues. Jaishankar is in South Korea for his four-day visit. He will co-chair the 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart, Cho Tae-yul.

Seoul: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and discussed with him ways to further enhance bilateral ties.

Jaishankar is here on the first leg of his four-day visit to South Korea and Japan. He will co-chair the 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart Cho Tae-yul during the visit.

"Honored to call on @PrimeMinisterKR Han Duck-soo today in Seoul. Appreciated his positive sentiments for India-South Korea ties and value his guidance ahead of the 10th Joint Commission Meeting tomorrow," Jaishankar posted on X.

The JCM is expected to comprehensively review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and explore avenues for further strengthening it. It will also provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi ahead of Jaishankar's visit.

Earlier, Jaishankar met South Korea's national security advisor Chang Ho-jin and held useful discussions with him on the shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary regional and global issues.

"Good start to my South Korea visit. Meeting with the Director of National Security Chang Ho-jin in Seoul today. A useful discussion on our shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific and contemporary regional & global issues," Jaishankar posted on X. He also met Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Dukgeun.

"Wide-ranging conversation on our trade and economic cooperation, both current and future, which is at the heart of India-South Korea relationship," Jaishankar said. He also held an interesting conversation with think tank representatives of South Korea.

"Our exchanges and interaction would only increase as the convergences between our two countries grow," Jaishankar said. During the visit, he is also expected to meet with the Indian community.

The Special Strategic Partnership between India and South Korea has expanded to diverse areas of cooperation, which include trade, investments, defence, education, science and technology and culture.

Last Updated :16 minutes ago

