Indian-American doc leads landmark cancer alleviation initiative 'Project Asha' for clinical trials

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Etv Bharat

'Project Asha' is a landmark initiative that originated from the landmark official US visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US in June 2023, where he and US President Joe Biden discussed about ways and means to alleviating the cancer burden in India. The initiative aims to enhance care and outcomes for cancer patients through joint efforts.

Washington: An Indian-American physician Dr Geetika Srivastava is leading an initiative of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in collaboration with the White House Cancer Moonshot Programme which will significantly enhance access to oncology clinical trials in India.

India's population comprises nearly 20 per cent of the global populace, yet only a mere 1.5 per cent of global trials are conducted within its borders. Project Asha arises as a crucial response to this disparity. The name of the project is 'Project Asha'.

The project stems from the landmark Official State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US in June 2023, where he and US President Joe Biden committed to alleviating the cancer burden in India.

The two leaders announced a US-India Cancer Dialogue aimed at advancing cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. Designed to identify short- and long-term avenues for bilateral cancer cooperation, Project Asha aims to enhance care and outcomes for cancer patients through joint efforts.

The FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) has named Indian American physician Dr. Geetika Srivastava to lead the project. Dr Srivastava, a hematologist-medical oncologist and medical officer in the FDA's Division of Oncology 3, Office of Oncologic Diseases, brings a wealth of expertise to this role, particularly in gastrointestinal malignancies.

Prior to her tenure at the FDA starting in 2022, Dr Srivastava served as the Oncology Section Chief at Memorial Hospital, University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.

She received her medical training at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi before pursuing a Master of Epidemiology degree at the University of Texas, Houston.

Her professional journey also included a stint as a graduate assistant at the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center, followed by residency training in Internal Medicine at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, and a hematology-medical oncology fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

The mandate of Project Asha involves conducting dialogues with stakeholders to assess the current landscape of interventional oncology clinical trials in India, navigating regulatory challenges, and pinpointing barriers to trial implementation. Collaborating closely with Indian regulatory authorities and the government, Project Asha seeks to expand access to oncology trials and share regulatory insights to enhance global cancer care standards.

Immediate priorities include training researchers and clinicians in clinical trial design, providing guidance on regulatory reviews for oncology drugs, and fostering diverse participation in global trials.

The project's focus on clinical trial/research training aligns with the priorities outlined in the US-India dialogue. It emphasises training for early career researchers and the facilitation of patient-centred clinical trials in low-resource settings, supported by Indian pharmaceutical expertise.

Read more

  1. Turning Cancer Cells Into Anti-Cancer Agents: Study
  2. Indian Scientists Discover New Anti-Cancer Agent Showing Huge Promise

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.