India-Male Agree on 'Complete Withdrawal' of Indian Troops by May 10

New Delhi : India and Maldives on Friday held a crucial core committee meeting with a focus on finding a solution to the withdrawal of the Indian military personnel from the Island nation.

Although, there is no official word on the outcome of the meeting, according to sources, there have been differences between both sides over the matter.

The relation between India and Maldives has hit a low after President Muizzu asked New Delhi to withdraw the military personnel by March 15 when the high-level core group set up by the two sides held its first meeting in Male on Jan 14.

At the time, the Maldives said in a statement that the two sides agreed to fast-track the withdrawal of the personnel, but the Indian side had said more discussions would be held on the issue.

The core group was formed in the backdrop of Maldives President Muizzu's demand for the removal of Indian military personnel present in the country. The personnel are present to maintain Indian platforms for humanitarian purposes.

It is pertinent to note that the removal of Indian troops from the Maldives was the main campaign of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

On the second day of assuming office, Muizzu officially requested the Indian government to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives. In December last year, President Muizzu claimed that, after dialogue with the Indian government, an agreement was reached to withdraw Indian military personnel.

Sources said that both sides are looking at options to address the issue, including the reduction in the number of military personnel.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides reviewed the existing bilateral cooperation for improving and enhancing the partnership in the fields of defence and security cooperation, economic, and development partnership.

Both sides agreed that the Government of India will replace the military personnel in one of the three aviation platforms by 10 March 2024, and will complete replacing military personnel in the other two platforms by 10 May, 2024. It was agreed that the third meeting of the High-Level core Group will be held in Male on a mutually agreeable date during the last week of February.

