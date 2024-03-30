Afghanistan: Universities remain closed to girls after over 450 days

By ANI

Published : Mar 30, 2024, 7:57 AM IST

Afghanistan Universities remain closed to girls after over 450 days.

The female students of Afghanistan universities showed their concern and urged the Talibani caretaker government to reopen their academic process by this year. On the other hand, university professors are in fear that the continued closure of universities for girls will hinder the country's progress.

Kabul: Despite over 450 days passing, universities in Afghanistan remain closed to girls, with no signs of reopening on the horizon, TOLO News reported. Expressing their frustration, female students highlight the significant delay in their academic progress, urging the Talibani caretaker government to prioritise the reopening of universities this year.

Khadijah, speaking on behalf of many, emphasises, "The education of girls holds immense importance; it reflects the literacy and development of entire families. Neglecting it jeopardises the education and advancement of society as a whole," as reported by TOLO News.

Echoing these sentiments, Narow pleads, "We implore authorities to unlock the doors of schools and universities for girls, as their education is crucial for building a strong and progressive society."

Concerns are also voiced by university professors, who fear that the continued closure of universities to girls will hinder the country's progress. Zakiullah Mohammadi, a respected academic, asserted, "Ensuring equal access to education is fundamental for effective governance and societal advancement.

Former President Hamid Karzai, during discussions with the Norwegian charge d'affaires, underscored the urgency of reopening educational institutions for girls. Despite the lack of new announcements from the Taliban regarding the reopening, previous assurances from the caretaker government regarding girls' right to education are remembered.

Since the Taliban's return to power, schools have barred girls beyond the sixth grade, and now, over a year later, female students find themselves denied access to university education as well, TOLO News reported.

