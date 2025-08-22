World Plant Milk Day 2025: Add Variety To Your Diet With 6 Different Plant Milks

Plant-based milks have moved from health store shelves to everyday supermarkets, and now they’re part of regular shopping lists around the globe. Whether it’s about lactose intolerance, sustainability, or just wanting to try something new, people are experimenting with all sorts of nut, grain, and seed milks. Each plant milk has its own flavour, texture, and use.

On World Plant Milk Day today, let’s take a look at some popular kinds of vegan milks and what they work best for:

Almond milk

One of the most popular choices. It has a light, nutty taste and is low in calories. If you’re someone who likes a delicate flavour in your coffee or tea, almond milk works well. It’s also great for baking because it doesn’t overpower the recipe. Think muffins, pancakes, or even custards.

Soy milk

Soy milk (Getty Images)

Has been around for decades, long before plant-based eating became mainstream. It’s higher in protein than most other plant milks, making it a good option if you’re looking to add a little extra nutrition. Soy milk’s creamy texture makes it ideal for lattes, smoothies, and even savory dishes like soups or sauces. It’s probably the closest plant milk to dairy in terms of mouthfeel.

Oat milk

Is the rising star of the plant milk family. Baristas love it because it froths beautifully, making it perfect for cappuccinos and lattes. It has a naturally sweet taste and thicker texture, which also makes it great for smoothies and cereal. If you’re someone who likes a creamy consistency without being too nutty, oat milk is your best bet.

Coconut milk

It comes in two forms: the thick version used in curries and the lighter version used as a dairy substitute. The beverage form has a mild coconut flavour that pairs well with tropical smoothies and desserts. It’s also refreshing when poured over cold cereal. If you like that hint of coconut in your drinks or baking, this one is for you.

Cashew milk

It has a smooth, rich texture that works wonders in soups, sauces, and desserts. Unlike almond milk, cashew milk is less nutty and more buttery in taste. It’s especially nice for creamy pasta dishes or puddings.

Rice milk

Thinner and has a mild sweetness, which makes it good for those who want a lighter drink. It’s not as creamy as oat or cashew milk, but it works well in cereals, shakes, and even light desserts. People with nut or soy allergies often choose rice milk as a safe option.

Flaxseed milk (Getty Images)

Other new options like hemp milk, pea milk, and even flaxseed milk are slowly gaining attention. They come packed with nutrients like omega-3s or extra protein, and they’re carving their own niche in the plant milk world.

This World Plant Milk Day, think of your fridge as a playground of flavours. You don’t have to stick to one type. Try almond milk in your coffee, oat milk in your smoothies, and coconut milk in your desserts. Each one brings something unique to the table. With so many options out there, there’s really no reason not to pour yourself a glass of vegan milk and give them a try.