Interview | Swiss Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Humm On Finding Inspiration In Ancient Indian Plant-Based Cooking And How His New York Restaurant Is On A Mission To Promote Vegan Food

To learn a craft, it’s not about creating at first. There is a right way to do a consommé, to sear an ingredient. Every great chef starts by being a great craftsman — making that perfect sauce or making that perfect dish. And then, at some point, creativity becomes a part of it. You start from a place of rules, and then you start breaking them. And Swiss Chef Daniel Humm is a sum of everything.

The owner of Eleven Madison Park, a New York-based restaurant, which is among the top 50 restaurants in the world, is also the first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Food Education. The role is built on years of advocating for more sustainable food sourcing. He has been advocating for a shift toward plant-based eating and sustainable food practices, which is reflected in his Eleven Madison Park restaurant menu that showcases the elegance of farm-to-table produce – contrasting it with traditional makers of luxury dining. But the decision to go entirely plant-based didn't just happen overnight. Humm reveals that he would serve plant-forward dishes like Carrot Tartare years ago. "My team and I have always worked to push ourselves creatively, and dishes like this first showed the possibilities of cooking plant-based," says the chef, who is also touted to be the world's number one chef and has three Michelin Stars added to his restaurant's credit.

Where Dining Meets Purpose

What makes Eleven Madison Park the world's number one restaurant, Humm says, is an experience that begins the moment you step through the revolving doors of the historic Art Deco building. "From the stunning views of Madison Square Park to the artists who have collaborated with us to create an incredible space, every detail is carefully curated. Beyond the creativity and passion that goes into our dishes, the magic at Eleven Madison Park is an all-encompassing experience," says Humm.

Over the years, Humm has redefined how one views food, especially in a fine dining setup. He says a lot of thought went into making his NYC-based restaurant completely plant-based. "I would lie in bed at night wondering if anyone would come to a completely plant-based Eleven Madison Park. But at the end of the day, the decision was based on a greater sense of purpose and using our restaurant’s platform to redefine our industry," recalls the chef and agrees that he did expect criticism for going completely out of meat. "With the criticism came a greater, immeasurable sense of purpose. We are not anti-meat. My goal has always been to create delicious food, introduce plants in unexpected ways to challenge conventions, and help drive meaningful conversations and awareness," he insists.

More Than a Meal, It's a Mission

Interestingly, Humm relates his approach to plant-based food with India's ancient raw dining practices. "I have found endless inspiration in cuisines from around the world. There are many places where people have been cooking delicious plant-based food for thousands of years, and India is one of them. We can learn a lot from its approaches to ingredients, preparation, and sourcing," agrees the food ambassador. For him, the beauty of cooking and eating plant-based meals is about being in tune with the season. "The most delicious dishes I have eaten have been made with fresh produce at its peak. And that is what I love about cooking with peak-season produce. You don’t need to do much to create a delicious dish. Let the flavours of the ingredients shine for themselves," he says.

While plant-based food is a fascinating and healthier option, for meat eaters, going vegan can be equally challenging, and the number of people following a vegan diet is far from significant. However, Humm advocates creativity and natural flavours when it comes to food. "I am confident in letting the flavours of the ingredients shine for themselves and in conceiving a dish that is both beautiful and delicious. There is so much room for creativity, surprise, and, ultimately, to create magic. One of the greatest compliments that we can receive is someone simply saying that they enjoyed a great meal with us. That is what we do: to provide a memorable dining experience for everyone, from those who are vegan in their everyday life to those who have never experienced a fully plant-based meal," shares the chef, who started in the kitchen at the age of 14 to support his dream of becoming a professional cyclist. However, an accident at 22 forced him to put an end to his cycling dream and rethink his future.

Luxury with Soul

"As I was working more in these renowned kitchens, I found a love of cooking and made the move to make it a full-time endeavour. I have taken the learnings, resilience, and ‘athlete mentality’ into everything I do at my restaurant. If I was going to commit myself to the fine dining space, I wanted to bring the same discipline and training from my cycling days and take the necessary risks to be the best and reach the top of that mountain," he says, recalling his father's advice to give your all to anything you're passionate about. "For me, that’s what cooking has been and what Eleven Madison Park represents."

Born in Strengelbach, Switzerland, Humm has been living in the USA for decades. He says viewing things with simplicity and closeness to nature as the ultimate refinement when it comes to eating is reflected in everything he does with food. When asked how his childhood in Switzerland has shaped his relationship with food, he recalls time spent in local markets with his mother. "My most vivid childhood memory is of going to the market with my mom, talking to the farmers, and picking up the freshest produce. Whenever she bought lettuce, it was my job to wash it. The days when it had rained were the worst because the leaves were covered in dirt. I would wash them five or six times, making sure they were perfectly clean before taking them back to my mom. At that point in my life, I didn’t know I would become a chef, but I appreciated that constant pursuit of perfection in even the simplest of tasks. In my life as a chef, it is a principle that she instilled in me that I still carry with me today," he recalls.

When asked about his idea of the culinary industry in the next few years, he quickly notes that luxury experiences and fine dining are here to stay. "Moving forward, I believe it’s up to us as an industry to focus on a more conscious approach to menu development and food sourcing," says Humm in conclusion.