Summer Hydration: Expert Tips to Beat the Heat and Stay Refreshed

Dr. Ravindra Deshmukh

New Delhi: April is here and the Sun has started asserting its dominance, signalling the arrival of warmer days. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggest that this year's summer might bring even more intense heat compared to previous years, prompting concerns among the people of the country.

The onset of the scorching heat brings with it a plethora of health challenges, including dehydration, sunburn, and heatstroke. By adopting certain preventive measures, these issues can be mitigated. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, dietitian Dr. Ravindra Deshmukh shared insights on how to maintain hydration levels during the scorching summer months.

Increased fluid intake is vital during summer. However, consumption of packaged juices and other processed beverages should be avoided. Natural alternatives such as lemon shikanji mixed with mint leaves or hydrating coconut water, rich in magnesium, potassium, and calcium, can help in electrolyte balance. A refreshing mixture of watermelon juice with coconut water offers both taste and hydration for children. Buttermilk, augmented with mint leaves, cumin, black pepper, and black salt, not only serves as a probiotic beverage but also provides a cooling effect to the body. Chia seed shakes or cucumber shakes provide additional hydration options.

Dr. Ravindra advocates for consuming traditional drinks like shikanji, as it improves digestive health and helps combat the effects of the scorching heat. Instead of relying on commercially available juices, always go for freshly squeezed watermelon, cucumber, orange, or seasonal fruit juices.

"The consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables is highly vital during summer. Water-rich options like watermelon, melon, grapes, cucumber, and tomatoes not only hydrate but also offer essential nutrients. These seasonal produce items are not only economical but also help maintain protein levels when consumed in juice form," Dr. Ravindra said while emphasising the importance of fruits and vegetables.

Dr. Ravindra further said that maintaining optimal hydration levels is paramount for overall well-being during the summer months. Adequate water intake regulates biochemical processes, facilitates nutrient transport, aids in waste removal, regulates body temperature, and ensures proper circulation.

Certain beverages and foods should be avoided as they contribute to dehydration. Beverages like coffee, beer, wine, energy drinks, and sweetened teas contain high levels of salt and sugar, leading to water loss. Additionally, steer clear of packaged foods susceptible to spoilage in the summer heat, as they pose a risk of foodborne illnesses and weight gain.

Frequent cold showers help alleviate excessive sweating, preventing dehydration by regulating body temperature. Incorporating this practice into your routine during the summer months helps maintain hydration levels and promotes overall well-being.