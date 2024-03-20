Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Hyderabad: Acne, a common skin condition that happens when hair follicles under the skin become clogged, is usually common in teenagers and young adults. Nowadays, even people in their 30s and 40s are experiencing acne on their skin.

Reasons why adults get acne:

Hormones: Hormonal changes are the main cause of teenage acne. But as you get older, natural hormone fluctuations can lead to acne breakouts. Hormonal fluctuations cause the skin to produce more oil. It accumulates in the pores of the skin and can cause pimples along with bacteria. However, this is more common in women. Especially after menstruation, during pregnancy, and when starting and stopping birth control pills.

Medications: Acne can also occur due to the side effects of certain medications. Medications like lithium used in psychotherapy and corticosteroids like prednisone can be the cause of acne. Testosterone therapy and birth control pills can also cause acne.

Genetics: People with naturally oily skin and delayed skin cell turnover may suffer from acne for life. These increase with age and hormonal changes.

Mental stress: Mental stress increases the levels of cortisol hormone. As a result, oil production increases, and acne breakouts are likely. However, most of these get healed with the reduction in mental pressure.

How to prevent acne?