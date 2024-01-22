Video: 'Jay Shri Ram' says Vicky Kaushal as he heads back with Katrina Kaif from Ayodhya

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted leaving Ram Mandir after the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on Monday.

The event was a star-studded affair that saw the presence of eminent Indian cinema personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit Nene, accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene and producer Mahaveer Jain. Notable filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani also graced the grand occasion.

In one of the videos from the event that surfaced on social media, Vicky and Katrina can be seen making their way back from the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. While leaving, Vicky could be heard saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. Katrina on the other hand, flashed an endearing smile at the paparazzi before bidding adieu.

For the auspicious occasion, Katrina donned an exquisite gold saree, accentuated with minimal gold jewelry, and kept her hair flowing freely. Vicky, on the other hand, wore a sophisticated beige sherwani and had his hair tied up in a neat man bun. The couple happily posed for the cameras, acknowledging the attention from the paparazzi.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple was held on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others. The city was adorned with posters, flags, and illuminations in honour of Lord Ram, while similar decorations with massive cutouts and religious slogans were witnessed across the nation.

