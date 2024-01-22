Loading...

Video: 'Jay Shri Ram' says Vicky Kaushal as he heads back with Katrina Kaif from Ayodhya

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 7:47 PM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

Video: 'Jay Shri Ram' says Vicky Kaushal as he heads back with Katrina Kaif from Ayodhya

After the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen leaving the event. Vicky says 'Jai Shri Ram' as they exit, while Katrina smiles at the paparazzi before departing.

Video: 'Jay Shri Ram' says Vicky Kaushal as he heads back with Katrina Kaif from Ayodhya

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted leaving Ram Mandir after the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on Monday.

The event was a star-studded affair that saw the presence of eminent Indian cinema personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit Nene, accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene and producer Mahaveer Jain. Notable filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani also graced the grand occasion.

In one of the videos from the event that surfaced on social media, Vicky and Katrina can be seen making their way back from the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. While leaving, Vicky could be heard saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. Katrina on the other hand, flashed an endearing smile at the paparazzi before bidding adieu.

For the auspicious occasion, Katrina donned an exquisite gold saree, accentuated with minimal gold jewelry, and kept her hair flowing freely. Vicky, on the other hand, wore a sophisticated beige sherwani and had his hair tied up in a neat man bun. The couple happily posed for the cameras, acknowledging the attention from the paparazzi.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple was held on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others. The city was adorned with posters, flags, and illuminations in honour of Lord Ram, while similar decorations with massive cutouts and religious slogans were witnessed across the nation.

READ MORE

  1. Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej hail Jai Shree Ram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Ram Lalla's idol
  2. Alia Bhatt's saree for Ram Mandir consecration embellished with events from Ramayana - see pics
  3. Ram temple consecration: Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina, and others in a picture worth a thousand words
Last Updated :Jan 22, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

TAGGED:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina KaifAyodhya Ram MandirVicky Katrina return from AyodhyaVicky Kaushal

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.