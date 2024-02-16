SK 21 Is Now Amaran, Kamal Haasan Unveils Title Teaser Extending Birthday Wishes to Sivakarthikeyan

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film SK 21 is titled Amaran. Kamal Haasan, who is bankrolling the film, unveiled Amaran title teaser to mark Sivakarthikeyan's 39th birthday on February 17.

Hyderabad: A day before Sivakarthikeyan's 39th birthday, the makers of his upcoming action-packed movie, tentatively named SK21, officially revealed the film's title through an intense teaser. This announcement followed the circulation of a viral video showcasing Sivakarthikeyan's dedicated workout routine, preparing him for his leading role in the film. The movie is now titled Amaran.

The official teaser for SK21, now titled Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, was released this evening to coincide with his birthday, which falls on February 17. A day before Sivakarthikeyan's birthday, Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor, who is bankrolling the film under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International, revealed the Amaran title teaser on social media. He extended birthday greetings to Sivakarthikeyan online.

In his Tamil message, Kamal wrote, "Happy birthday dear brother @Siva_Kartikeyan. I wish you a long life. Delighted to release the title teaser of #Amaran."

Directed and scripted by Rajkumar Periyasamy, known for the 2017 hit Rangoon, Amaran features a remarkable cast, including Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, Shreekumar, and others.

As the title teaser hints, Amaran is an action drama with intense emotional moments and a patriotic theme. With music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by CH Sai, and editing by R Kalaivanan, Amaran aims to enthrall audiences with its unique mix of action, drama, and patriotic spirit.

