WATCH: Sivakarthikeyan's Intense Training for SK21; Title Teaser to be Out on THIS Date

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's next project tentatively titled SK21's workout video has been released. The title teaser of the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial will be out on February 16.

Hyderabad: Film director Rajkumar Periasamy's forthcoming movie, tentatively titled SK21, which stars Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is making rapid progress. It seems that the actor has been diligently training for his role and has also significantly built up his physique. The latest update indicates that the film's title teaser will be unveiled on Friday, February 16.

On Monday, production house Raaj Kamal Films International took to X and shared a video showcasing the intense workouts that Sivakarthikeyan has been undergoing for the movie. Sharing the video, the production house wrote, "Hard work-grit and a 'can- do' mentality still matters-a great asset now on display…#HeartsonFire. #SK21 Title Teaser on 16th Feb at 5pm."

The video showcases that Sivakarthikeyan possesses the physique of a soldier and the heart of a hero in the film, which is expected to be a grand patriotic venture. It seems that Sivakarthikeyan will portray the character of an army officer and deliver awe-inspiring stunts in the movie, which reportedly delves into the real-life challenges faced by Indian soldiers, including the 2016 surgical strikes.

Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International is producing the film in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India. Sai Pallavi has been cast as the female lead, generating immense anticipation for the film. Reports suggest that Sivakarthikeyan's 21st film might be titled Porkonda Singam. The film's title is anticipated to be unveiled on February 17, 2024, coinciding with Sivakarthikeyan's birthday.

