Sanjay Dutt Refutes Rumours of Lok Sabha Candidacy: "I Am Not Joining Any Party"

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt affirmed that he has no intention of foraying into politics and dismissed speculations suggesting his participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, Sanjay Dutt addressed these rumours through a post on social media, emphasising that there is no truth to claims hinting at his potential candidacy in the upcoming elections.

In his post shared on X, he wrote, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Additionally, Sanjay advised his followers not to rely on social media rumours and cautioned against believing unverified information circulating in the news. "Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now," he added.

These remarks from Sanjay Dutt came after the ongoing speculation that the 64-year-old actor could contest the impending Lok Sabha polls representing the Congress party in Haryana's Karnal constituency. This episode marks another instance where Sanjay Dutt has refuted rumours regarding his involvement in the political realm.

Back in 2019, he rejected claims made by Maharashtra Minister Mahadev Jankar regarding his potential alignment with the minister's party. Sanjay Dutt has predominantly concentrated on his career in the film industry and his personal life. The actor's familiarity with political environments can be attributed to his familial background. His late father, actor Sunil Dutt, previously served as a Member of Parliament for the Congress party. Furthermore, his sister Priya Dutt is actively engaged in politics.

Sanjay Dutt also vied as a candidate for the Samajwadi Party in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency during the 2009 elections. However, he withdrew his candidacy after the court's decision not to grant a suspension of his conviction under the Arms Act. Following this event, he took the role of general secretary within the party, but later resigned.