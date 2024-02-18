'Pretty Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan' John Cena Sings Bholi Si Surat in Viral Video

Hyderabad: John Cena, the renowned American wrestler and actor, surprised fans with his rendition of Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Bholi Si Surat from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). In a video shared by wrestler Gurv Sihra on Instagram, Cena is seen singing in Hindi during their gym session.

The video begins with Gurv introducing Cena as a "pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan". Cena expresses his openness to learning new things, stating, "You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth." He acknowledges that growth can take various forms, and in this instance, he's attempting to learn a song.

Gurv initiates Cena's performance by dedicating the song to Shah Rukh Khan, describing it as a "big hit song." As Gurv sings the lines, Cena enthusiastically follows along, echoing the lyrics, "Bholi Si Surat/ Aankhon mein masti/ Dur khadi sharmaaye, aaye haaye." Gurv shares the video on Instagram, highlighting Cena's weightlifting skills alongside his unexpected talent for singing Hindi songs.

Fans on social media react with excitement and anticipation, imagining the possibility of seeing Cena and Shah Rukh Khan collaborate in a movie. They praise Cena's singing ability and affectionately refer to him as "John Saxena," while expressing their hopes for a future project involving both stars.

Cena's admiration for Shah Rukh Khan is evident through his consistent acknowledgment of the Bollywood icon on social media. In previous posts, Cena has expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan's wisdom and influence, sparking heartfelt exchanges between the two stars.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. The film addresses the issue of immigration and features a stellar cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal. Released in December of last year, Dunki is now available for streaming on Netflix. SRK is also set to star in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming project, which will be produced under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment and is rumored to co-star his daughter Suhana Khan.