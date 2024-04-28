Nadikar Trailer Crosses 1 Mn Views: Tovino Thomas as Superstar Navigates Fickle Nature of Fame

Hyderabad: Following the release of Varshangalkku Shesham, the Malayalam film industry is gearing up for the release of Nadikar, another film within the film. Helmed by Lal Jr., the makers dropped the trailer of the film, headlined by Tovino Thomas. Going by Nadikar trailer, the film follows the life of superstar David Padikkal (Tovino), a talented actor who is forced to introspect and go beyond the facade of stardom.

The two-minute and thirty-second-long trailer shows Tovino living the life of a superstar, delivering whistle-worthy dialogues on screen and battling goons, but but off-the-screen jitters when the flight takes off. Amid the fan frenzy and adulation, David is pressed to bring his A-game on set, facing criticism from the director for lacking emotion in his dialogue delivery.

Tovino portrays a brash and arrogant actor whose success has gone to his head, causing problems in his personal and professional life. The trailer suggests that David's childhood trauma will be explored further, as hinted in the film's first single, Omal Kanave.

The trailer is amped up with some well-written lines. One of which is delivered by Soubin Shahir, who plays David's manager. While he and David are drunk and reflecting on the actor's journey, he points out how the superstar is losing himself and says, "The moment you become a superstar, you lose it."

The trailer ends on a humorous note when David asks Soubin for acting tips reminiscent of Mohanlal, leading to laughter among his team. The Nadikar trailer is being well-received by the audience, crossing 1 million views on YouTube within less than 24 hours of its release.

Tovino and Soubin aside, the film features Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Bhavana Menon, Ranjith, and many others in key roles, with various actors expected to make cameo appearances. The film, musically composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair, is slated to hit the big screens on May 3.