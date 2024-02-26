Karisma Speaks about Soft Power of Bollywood at Harvard Business School, Gives Shout-out to Kareena

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor recently attended the Harvard India Conference held by the Harvard Business School in Boston, US. On Monday, she took to her social media handle and dropped a series of pictures from Boston, expressing her happiness to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard. The actor also gave a shout-out to her actor-sister Kareena Kapoor Khan for engaging in an impromptu yet insightful chat virtually.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Karisma conveyed her gratitude, stating in the caption, "It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard. Shout out to @kareenakapoorkhan for joining us for an impromptu but insightful chat. Thank you to @sunnysandhu24 and team #HarvardIndiaConference for being so wonderful. This was truly special."

Among the shared images, one captures the 49-year-old actor posing in front of the school's board, while another shows her delivering a speech on stage. However, the picture featuring Kareena has garnered particular attention. At the session, Karisma spoke about Soft Power of Bollywood.

The India Conference at Harvard serves as an annual initiative led by students, exploring the multifaceted aspects of India and underscoring its emergence as a prominent global player. Over the past 21 years, students from Harvard have collaborated to invite experts from diverse fields such as business, economics, and culture, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of India's current landscape and its promising prospects for the future.