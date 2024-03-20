Hollywood Star Will Smith Says He Read Quran 'Cover to Cover' during Ramadan; Video Viral

Hollywood Icon Will Smith Says He Read Quran 'Cover to Cover' during Ramadan

Hollywood star Will Smith shares that he dedicated himself to reading the Quran in its entirety during the last Ramadan. He highlights his deep appreciation for matters of spirituality and mentions that he immersed himself in reading various sacred books.

Hyderabad: Hollywood actor Will Smith has expressed his profound gratitude for spirituality. He mentioned that during the last Ramadan, he immersed himself in reading various holy books, including the Quran, the sacred book of Islam. In a podcast, the iconic actor revealed that he dedicated time to thoroughly reading the Quran from 'cover to cover'.

Reflecting on the challenging period he faced in the last couple of years, Smith revealed that he sought solace in spirituality to navigate through hardships. He described the Quran as 'very simple' and expressed his admiration for its clarity, stating that he was drawn to its straightforwardness. According to Smith, the profound beauty and transparency of the holy book leave little room for misinterpretation.

Speaking of the Quran, Smith highlighted the impact of the narrative of the prophet Moses on his spiritual journey. He described his astonishment at encountering numerous references to Prophet Moses within the pages of the Quran.

Furthermore, Smith drew attention to the striking similarities he found among the holy books of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. He marvelled at the cohesive narrative that weaves through the Torah, the Bible, and the Quran, citing his newfound understanding of the lineage from Abraham to Isaac and Ishmael. This holistic perspective on the shared stories across religions resonated deeply with Smith.

The podcast featuring Smith's insightful interview quickly gained traction online. Throughout the discussion, the actor touched on a variety of subjects, sharing personal stories and offering unique perspectives. The podcast was broadcast from Saudi Arabia, a country that Smith praised and revealed to be a place he holds dear, having visited it for the third time.

