Hyderabad: In a significant feat, Dhanush starrer Captain Miller was recognised as the Best Foreign Language Film at the UK National Film Awards. The film helps Dhanush maintain his global dominance after rising to international prominence with a pivotal role as an assassin in the Russo Brothers film The Grey Man. The update was shared by Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran on his Instagram handle earlier today July 4.

Sharing a video from the event, Arun wrote: "Thank you @nationalfilmawards! @dhanushkraja @sathyajyothifilms #CaptainMiller" Dhanush's film beat You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (Spain), Bhakshak (India), The Parades (Japan), Red Ollero: Mabuhay is a Lie (Philippines), Sixty Minutes (Germany), and The Heartbreak Agency (Germany) to clinch the prestigious award.

Dhanush Starrer Captain Miller Wins UK National Film Award for Best Foreign Language Film (Arun Matheswaran Instagram handle)

Apart from Dhanush, the film stars Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Edward Sonnenblick in key roles. The period drama is set in the pre-Independence era and centres on a significant event in Indian history. The plot revolves around a militant who protests against British colonial power to defend and assist the people of his community, highlighting themes of resistance and union.

The film's soundtrack, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adds greatly to its effect. Kumar's powerful background soundtrack elevates the story, bringing emotional depth to the film's events. Captain Miller, which was released on January 12 this year, received positive feedback from critics and fans alike. The film, mounted on a budget of Rs 50 crore, was a box office success, generating more than Rs 100 crore.