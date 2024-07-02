Kubera: New Poster From Dhanush-Nagarjuna Starrer Hints at Rashmika Mandanna's Layered Role

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula, has been generating immense excitement among fans. The movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring talented actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. Recently, the makers have released a poster of Rashmika Mandanna, teasing her enigmatic character that promises to 'intrigue with every layer'.

On Tuesday, the makers took to social media platform X to share the poster, which showcases Rashmika Mandanna with her back to the camera. Although her face is not visible, the poster hints at a character reveal scheduled for July 5, 2024. The caption of the post read, "Her character intrigues with every layer! Meet @iamRashmika from #SekharKammulasKubera on July 5th."

Earlier, the makers had also unveiled a glimpse of Nagarjuna Akkineni's character. The brief clip shows him holding an umbrella on a rainy day, with a vehicle loaded with currency notes behind him. In a poignant moment, he carefully replaces a soaked note with a dry one from his pocket, underscoring his character's uprightness, a hallmark of Kammula's storytelling.

Set in the vibrant city of Mumbai, specifically in the Dharavi area, Kubera's narrative is reported to follow the journey of Dhanush's character, a homeless man, who rises to become a powerful mafia figure. The film, which marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Kammula, has been in production, with the lead actors recently completing a 10-day shooting schedule in Mumbai. Kubera is slated to hit theatres on December 31, 2024.