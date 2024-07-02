ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kubera: New Poster From Dhanush-Nagarjuna Starrer Hints at Rashmika Mandanna's Layered Role

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Dhanush's upcoming film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula and also featuring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh has generated significant excitement. A newly released poster on social media shows Rashmika Mandanna's mysterious character, with a full reveal set for July 5, 2024.

Kubera: New Poster From Dhanush-Nagarjuna Starrer Hints at Rashmika Mandanna's Layered Role
Dhanush's upcoming film Kubera (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula, has been generating immense excitement among fans. The movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring talented actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. Recently, the makers have released a poster of Rashmika Mandanna, teasing her enigmatic character that promises to 'intrigue with every layer'.

On Tuesday, the makers took to social media platform X to share the poster, which showcases Rashmika Mandanna with her back to the camera. Although her face is not visible, the poster hints at a character reveal scheduled for July 5, 2024. The caption of the post read, "Her character intrigues with every layer! Meet @iamRashmika from #SekharKammulasKubera on July 5th."

Earlier, the makers had also unveiled a glimpse of Nagarjuna Akkineni's character. The brief clip shows him holding an umbrella on a rainy day, with a vehicle loaded with currency notes behind him. In a poignant moment, he carefully replaces a soaked note with a dry one from his pocket, underscoring his character's uprightness, a hallmark of Kammula's storytelling.

Set in the vibrant city of Mumbai, specifically in the Dharavi area, Kubera's narrative is reported to follow the journey of Dhanush's character, a homeless man, who rises to become a powerful mafia figure. The film, which marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Kammula, has been in production, with the lead actors recently completing a 10-day shooting schedule in Mumbai. Kubera is slated to hit theatres on December 31, 2024.

READ MORE

  1. Kubera: Dhanush to Shoot for Major Action Sequence with Nagarjuna in Hyderabad
  2. Nagarjuna's First Look from Dhanush Starrer Kubera Exudes Integrity - Watch
  3. No, It's NOT Teaser: Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's Kubera Update Sets Social Media Abuzz

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula, has been generating immense excitement among fans. The movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring talented actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. Recently, the makers have released a poster of Rashmika Mandanna, teasing her enigmatic character that promises to 'intrigue with every layer'.

On Tuesday, the makers took to social media platform X to share the poster, which showcases Rashmika Mandanna with her back to the camera. Although her face is not visible, the poster hints at a character reveal scheduled for July 5, 2024. The caption of the post read, "Her character intrigues with every layer! Meet @iamRashmika from #SekharKammulasKubera on July 5th."

Earlier, the makers had also unveiled a glimpse of Nagarjuna Akkineni's character. The brief clip shows him holding an umbrella on a rainy day, with a vehicle loaded with currency notes behind him. In a poignant moment, he carefully replaces a soaked note with a dry one from his pocket, underscoring his character's uprightness, a hallmark of Kammula's storytelling.

Set in the vibrant city of Mumbai, specifically in the Dharavi area, Kubera's narrative is reported to follow the journey of Dhanush's character, a homeless man, who rises to become a powerful mafia figure. The film, which marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Kammula, has been in production, with the lead actors recently completing a 10-day shooting schedule in Mumbai. Kubera is slated to hit theatres on December 31, 2024.

READ MORE

  1. Kubera: Dhanush to Shoot for Major Action Sequence with Nagarjuna in Hyderabad
  2. Nagarjuna's First Look from Dhanush Starrer Kubera Exudes Integrity - Watch
  3. No, It's NOT Teaser: Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's Kubera Update Sets Social Media Abuzz

TAGGED:

RASHMIKA MANDANNA POSTER IN KUBERADHANUSHRASHMIKA MANDANNANAGARJUNARASHMIKA MANDANNA KUBERA LOOK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.