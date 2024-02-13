Actor-Singer Malika Rajput Dies in Uttar Pradesh under Suspicious Circumstances: Reports

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 6 hours ago

Actor-Singer Malika Rajput Dies in Sultanpur under Suspicious Circumstances

Actor-singer Vijay Lakshmi, also known as Malika Rajput, was found dead on Tuesday, reports suggest. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Hyderabad: Vijay Lakshmi, also known as Malika Rajput, a renowned singer and actor from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, passed away on Tuesday under suspicious circumstances. According to reports, her lifeless body was found in one of the rooms at her residence. Local cops have initiated an investigation into the incident and have sent the body for post-mortem.

The body of this prominent singer and actor was found in her residence in the Sitakund area of Kotwali Nagar. This incident has left her family members in a state of shock, with neighbors and onlookers also gathering at the scene. They have been providing comfort to Malika's mother during this difficult time. The local police arrived at the location, duly completed the necessary paperwork, and subsequently arranged for the post-mortem of the body.

The deceased's mother Sumitra Singh expressed her immense shock and stated that they were completely unaware of the incident when it happened. "The door was closed, and the lights were on. We made several attempts to open the door but could not. In the end, I peeked through the window and saw her standing there. When I knocked on the door, I found that our daughter was hanging. I immediately called my husband and others, but it was too late," her mother told a webloid.

Police officer Shriram Pandey commented on the entire situation, suggesting that initial evidence points towards a potential suicide case. However, a final conclusion can only be reached after the post-mortem report is made available. Any further legal actions will be determined solely based on the results of that report.

