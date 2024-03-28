Lok Sabha Election 2024: Actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Govinda on Thursday joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora and senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe.

Speaking on the occasion, Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he remarked. Govinda said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM, he noted.

60-year-old Govinda, who acted in popular films like 'Coolie No 1', 'Aunty No 1', 'Shola Aur Shabman', 'Hum', 'Swarg', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, will take a decision on him about contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Govinda, who hails from Virar, around 60 kms from Mumbai, had defeated BJP heavyweight Ram Naik in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North constituency, which was considered as BJP's bastion. In the 2004, Govinda had contested on a Congress ticket.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that impressed by development, Govinda, also known as 'Virar Ka Chora', has joined Shiv Sena. "He has joined Shiv Sena without any conditions," Shinde told reporters.

"He wants to work for Bollywood. He does not want a ticket," added Shinde. According to Shinde, Govinda will campaign for Shiv Sena in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Shiv Sena is in alliance with BJP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.