Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut by Rs 2 per Litre from Today

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

The government has slashed prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre with effect from March 15. The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced the price cut decision via social media platform saying that the OMC's have informed the ministry of the revision in prices across the country.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were cut by Rs 2 per litre each just hours before the model code of conduct of the general election is scheduled to kick in. This is the first revision in rates in nearly two years.

Petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 94.72 a litre as compared to Rs 96.72 per litre previously while the price of diesel will now come to Rs 87.62 as opposed to Rs 89.62 currently, a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers said. The price cut came a week after a Rs 100 per cylinder reduction in cooking gas LPG price was announced.

That reduction brought down the rates of LPG for common users to Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder and that for the poor who got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme to Rs 503 after accounting for Rs 300 per bottle subsidy that the government gives. The cut in petrol and diesel prices was announced by the oil ministry last evening. Petrol in Mumbai will cost Rs 104.21 per litre from Friday, Rs 103.94 in Kolkata, and Rs 100.75 in Chennai.

A litre of diesel will be priced at Rs 92.15 in Mumbai, Rs 90.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 92.34 in Chennai. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. Local sales tax or VAT is the highest among metros in BJP-ruled Maharashtra and lowest in Delhi.

