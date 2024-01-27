Loading...

Parakala Prabhakar Slams Union Government for Failing India's Low-Income Group

Jan 27, 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband and political economist Dr. Parakala Prabhakar on the occasion of the Republic Day on Friday, criticised the current economic system of the country.

Economist Parakala Prabhakar regretted that the true economic picture on unemployment and how GST is wreaking havoc in the lives of lower-income groups, is tucked away from the public eye while empty rhetorics of 'achhe din, sab changasi' being passed up.

After hoisting the National Flag, he delivered a special lecture on "Democracy in Crisis". At this time, he severely criticized the economic policies of the central government.

"Even as the country's economy is deteriorating amidst the slogans of 'acche din, sab changasi', the collection of GST, an indirect tax, is being shown to be increasing. The fact that this increase in GST collection is hitting the lower-income groups is being hidden. Domestic industries have sunk to an all-time low. The current debt of the country is 150 lakh crore rupees. In this, the debt in the last 10 years is 100 lakh crore rupees. This is an economic crisis facing a democratic country," Prabhakar warned.

"I am not talking about 500 years of history. In January 2022, youths in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were in the news for applying for non-technical posts in the railway department. 1 crore 25 lakh people had applied for 35,000 posts that day. This is the crisis facing the youth of my country. If you ask the government for statistics about this, you will definitely not get it. The number of people who died due to Corona and the number of migrant workers' deaths are not available. This is today's reality. India's statistics were transparent in the past, despite the good, the bad and the wrong ones. However, he alleged that by controlling the current government machinery, the figures were not available," he added.

And he elaborated, "If the Prime Minister of the country campaigned in state elections by saying that development can happen only through double engine government, he is making a mockery of the union system by threatening that if his party does not directly come to power, nobody will benefit. People with secular values ​​are responsible for the democracy of the country which is already in crisis. when resistance to sectarianism weakens, democracy will be at risk and we are currently facing that situation in the country." said Prabhakar.

Taking jabs at the mockery of the diversity in the country, he said, "The diversity of the country is being confined to a particular community. Today in a democratic, secular country, only one religion is portrayed as superior. The words that those who do not believe in their God are traitors are coming from the people's representatives. Only those who believe in God and agree to their statements are being portrayed as patriots, the rest as Khalistanis, Naxals and traitors. Those who spread that sectarianism have their own organised army. Seculars have no such army strength. So, along with democracy, we need to protect the people who are in crisis. "Real secular people have to continue their struggle for 365 days," he said.

"The conspiracy to remake Indian civilization is going on very systematically, limiting it to a particular religion, language, caste, food. If such fear mongers are a dangerous class, so-called secularists who suddenly turn into devotees are an even more dangerous class," said, Prabhakar.

