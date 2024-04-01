GST collections hit Rs 1.78 lakh crore in March, second highest since roll-out

New Delhi: GST collections in March grew 11.5 per cent to Rs 1.78 lakh crore, buoyed by domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The gross GST collection for the last fiscal (April 2023-March 2024) stood at Rs 20.14 lakh crore, 11.7 per cent higher than the mop-up in the preceding fiscal. The average monthly gross collection for FY24 stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the preceding fiscal.

"Gross Good and Services Tax (GST) revenue for March 2024 witnessed the second highest collection ever at Rs 1.78 lakh crore, with a 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth. This surge was driven by a significant rise in GST collection from domestic transactions at 17.6 per cent," the ministry said in a statement.

The highest-ever GST collection was recorded at Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April 2023. GST revenue net of refunds for March 2024 was Rs 1.65 lakh crore, 18.4 per cent higher over the same period a year ago.