World Defence Show 2024: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt Holds Meeting with Saudi Counterpart

New Delhi: Ajay Bhatt, MoS for defense, is now in Riyadh for the ongoing World Defence Show 2024,that commenced on February 4 and will wind up on February 8. Today he chaired a meeting with the Governor of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Munitions India Limited and a local partner during the visit is a major turning point in the defense cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India, an official statement said.

Signed concurrently with the event, the MoU represents a shared commitment to augmenting defense collaboration, technology transfer, and cooperative production endeavors. Minister Bhatt praised the accord as evidence of the two countries' expanding partnership, the statement added.

Besides this, the two counterparts discussed collaborating in varied areas of defence production, research and development (R&D), and niche technologies. Bhatt also visited the pavilion of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) on the sidelines of WDS 2024.

Both sides in all discussions shared a deep understanding of the evolving security landscape and resolved to increase bilateral defence cooperation in multifarious sectors while also recognising the mutual benefits of a strong partnership in safeguarding regional security, it stated.

Bhatt expressed confidence that the India-Saudi Arabia partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength, contributing significantly to regional stability and global security.

He interacted with the representatives of Indian defence companies participating in the show, and congratulated them for their impressive cutting-edge technologies & innovative solutions. Besides this, he attended a business networking event with leading Indian and Saudi business personalities in Saudi Arabia.

The participation by Indian defence companies will not only contribute towards an increase in footprint but further develop the defence industry in both countries by forming lasting partnerships, the statement said.

India's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and Saudi Arabia's ‘Vision 2030’ are national programmes that can be mutually beneficial to both sides. Both initiatives prioritise technological advancements, indigenous capabilities and knowledge sharing.

As highlighted by both sides, there is an immense potential for collaboration in these areas particularly in co-development and joint production of defence technologies. The visit has reaffirmed the inherent strength of bilateral ties, and solidified shared commitments towards a safer and prosperous future.