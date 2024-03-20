Vulnerable Areas Declared in Kashmir Valley, Measures Initiated to Boost Turnout: J&K CEO

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission has designated significant parts of the Kashmir Valley as 'vulnerable areas' prompting proactive measures from the Union Territory administration and security forces.

This move aims to address historically low voter turnout. Additionally, vulnerability mapping is underway in Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu division, with decisions on designation expected imminently.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on phone, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir, PK Pole, said after an extensive assessment by authorities, most parts of the Kashmir Valley have been categorised as vulnerable areas.

Pole while emphasising the importance of Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) by local police, said: "We've requested the local police to implement CBMs in vulnerable regions, such as conducting cordon and search operations (CASO), enhancing security checkpoints, organising regular meetings among police officers, and implementing additional measures in collaboration with security agencies. These actions aim to establish a secure environment conducive to voting in the Kashmir Valley and other designated vulnerable areas."

Pole elaborated that the Election Commission (EC) undertook an extensive survey called KAP (Know, Aptitude, Practices) to pinpoint the factors contributing to the low voter turnout.

"The survey unveiled significant disparities between the Jammu and Kashmir regions, with voter participation averaging 60-65 per cent in Jammu but declining to 25-30 per cent in Kashmir. In North Kashmir, the voter turnout ranged from 50 to 55 per cent, indicating a relatively typical level of participation.

"However, in Central Kashmir, as well as South Kashmir, the turnout decreased noticeably. To counteract this trend, initiatives aimed at engaging diverse demographics, including women, students, and nomadic communities, have been rolled out. Additionally, the Election Commission has introduced a novel approach, focusing on vulnerable areas and critical polling stations, to augment voter turnout while simultaneously addressing security concerns," he said.

He further said, "These initiatives underscore the Election Commission's commitment to fostering greater electoral participation and ensuring a fair and secure voting process across the Jammu and Kashmir region. Through targeted strategies and innovative methodologies, the Commission endeavors to overcome existing challenges and promote democratic engagement among all segments of society."

Meanwhile, the Commission has issued a 'request for proposal' (RFP) to procure various helicopters for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir. The RFP includes hiring one Helicopter Ambulance, one Single Engine Helicopter (for official and material use), and one Twin Engine Helicopter (for candidates, officials, and material).

Additionally, a separate RFP has been issued for obtaining GPS-based vehicle tracking solutions for election duty vehicles, along with a secured web-based portal for tracking purposes.

In adherence to the Election Commission of India's guidelines concerning the transportation, storage, and security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, it is imperative to streamline their handling. To this end, strict instructions have been issued regarding the movement of EVMs and VVPATs, including reserve units carried by sector officers for potential replacement during polling days.

A senior police official stationed in Srinagar emphasised the gravity of security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, revealing plans to deploy 635 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for the Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory.

"As part of this effort, additional units of paramilitary forces have already begun arriving in the Jammu division, with a significant deployment expected to be completed by the end of the current month. These units will be strategically positioned to bolster security measures, particularly in vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir, with the aim of thwarting any attempts by militants to instill fear and deter voter turnout among the populace," he said.

The electoral schedule for the region has been outlined, with the Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary constituency scheduled for voting in the initial phase on April 19, followed by the Jammu-Reasi seat in the second phase on April 26.

The Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri (APR) constituency will undergo voting in the third phase on May 7, while the Srinagar and Baramulla Parliamentary seats are slated for the fourth and fifth phases on May 13 and May 20, respectively. Additionally, the lone Parliamentary seat in the Union Territory of Ladakh will go to polls in the fifth phase, alongside the Baramulla constituency, on May 20.