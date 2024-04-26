Victory from Mathura Lok Sabha Segment Is a Cakewalk, Says BJP Nominee Hema Malini

Film star-turned-politician Hemamalini speaking to the media

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): BJP nominee from Mathura Hemamalini exuded confidence over the victory of BJP. When asked about the second phase of polling, she said the turnout was better than the first phase. People are venturing out to exercise their franchise as we appealed to them to come in large numbers to utilise their democratic right. "Out party activists worked hard for the party victory and I am sure our party would emerge victorious for the third time in a row.

When a reporter asked why the INDIA bloc was claiming that they would romp home, she said it's natural for parties to predict their victories, but ultimately the people would decide whom they should vote.

"I am sure that the BJP will win and form the government and I am also confident that I will win from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency," she said while speaking to a scribe after casting her vote. It may be recalled that Hemamalini entered the poll fray from Mathura for the third time. She said her victory was a foregone conclusion and would win for the third time.

