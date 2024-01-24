Nelang and Jadung villages on China Border to be developed as model villages: Dhami Cabinet decision

Dehradun: The Dhami Cabinet in Uttarakhand has decided to provide more facilities in Nelang and Jadung villages after the Government of India gave them the status of vibrant villages. The cabinet decided to develop these villages as a home-stay cluster. These villages are very important because in the year 1962, the Indian Army had defeated the Chinese Army by halting here.

Nelang and Jadung villages located in Uttarkashi are found on the India-China border. During the 1962 war, the residents had to leave their homes and both the villages and the surrounding area are deserted since then. But now the Uttarakhand government has started efforts to rehabilitate these two villages. Apart from providing amenities, the government is also planning to develop these two villages in terms of tourism. In this sequence, in today's cabinet meeting, a decision was taken to develop both the villages.

Under the Vibrant Village Program, mobile network and internet facilities will be provided in these villages. Mobile towers are to be installed at 71 places in Uttarkashi. This will not only benefit the army. In fact, the influx of tourists will also increase in the coming days.

Nelang and Jadung villages falling in the area of ​​Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi are situated at an altitude of 11,400 feet above sea level. These villages have also been witness to trade between Tibet and India. At present there is a very old route to reach this village. Where a small wooden bridge is built, which connects the villages to the headquarters road.

Now the army has made these two villages its base. After the war, common citizens were not allowed to reach these villages. But, from 2022, some mountaineers have started reaching here with special permits.

To resettle these villages, the Central Government had provided the budget under the Vibrant Village Scheme in 2022. After which correspondence was also done with the state government. The result of that is that today a decision regarding these villages has been taken in the cabinet also. It was also decided to develop them as model villages. The tourists visiting Gangotri National Park can also see those historical places. For this, the government has given permission to develop it as a home stay cluster.

The fee charged on collateral will be reimbursed in lieu of permission for commercial loan up to the limit of Rs 30 lakh. There will be no need for land use change for modernization and furnishing of old houses and construction of new toilets. Eligible applicants will get help from the government in case of taking bank loan for renovating the house under Home Stay Scheme. A separate website and mobile app has been developed for the promotion of Home Stay Scheme. Home stay operators are being given training in hospitality.

The amount of SGST on the income from home stay will be reimbursed by the department for the first three years. Along with this, in plain districts, an assistance of 25 percent of the cost or a maximum of Rs 7.50 lakh will be provided. Also, interest assistance of a maximum Rs 1 lakh per year for five years and 33 percent of the cost or a maximum of Rs 10 lakh for hilly districts will be given. Not only this, an additional interest subvention amount of Rs 1.50 lakh/year will be given for five years.