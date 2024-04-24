Cyber Thugs Rob Retired IAS Officer of Rs 1.89 crore in the Name of Forex Trading

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

Etv Bharat

A retired IAS officer, who served as the Chief Secretary of a State, responded to a social media message and fell into the trap laid by a woman who introduced herself as an agent trading through Future Global. The retired officer transferred Rs 1.89 crore in over 40 installments but when he tried to withdraw profit, his attempts were unsuccessful.

Hyderabad (Telangana) : A retired IAS officer lost Rs 1.89 crore to cybercriminals. A woman who met him on social media told him that if he does Forex trading, he will get profits. She collected money under different names for almost 2 months. As per the officer's complaint, the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police has registered a case and is investigating the case.

The retired IAS officer, who previously served as the Chief Secretary to the government, resides in the city. He received a message on social media in February this year. When the officer asked her who she was, she said that she was in Bengaluru and doing forex trading. She said that she was trading through Future Global. After the officer believed her, she sent the link through telegram.

He contacted the customer service and was given a bank account. As a result, the officer deposited Rs. 50,000 in that account in the third week of April. After that, they deposited Rs. 5 lakh and again Rs. 50 lakh. After a few days, it showed online that the investment had received a profit of Rs. 67 lakh. However, the retired officer's attempts to withdraw money through Future Global were unsuccessful.

They lost Rs. 1.89 crores which was given in over 40 installments. The retired officer stated in the complaint that the woman introduced herself by the name of Pratibha Rao and spoke Telugu.

Read more

1. Modi Counters Pitroda On Inheritance Tax, Says Cong Doesn't Want Indians To Pass On Property To Kids

2. Congress On Backfoot Over Pitroda Remark; Under Attack From BJP, Party In Damage Control Mode

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.