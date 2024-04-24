Cyber Thugs Rob Retired IAS Officer of Rs 1.89 crore in the Name of Forex Trading

Hyderabad (Telangana) : A retired IAS officer lost Rs 1.89 crore to cybercriminals. A woman who met him on social media told him that if he does Forex trading, he will get profits. She collected money under different names for almost 2 months. As per the officer's complaint, the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police has registered a case and is investigating the case.

The retired IAS officer, who previously served as the Chief Secretary to the government, resides in the city. He received a message on social media in February this year. When the officer asked her who she was, she said that she was in Bengaluru and doing forex trading. She said that she was trading through Future Global. After the officer believed her, she sent the link through telegram.

He contacted the customer service and was given a bank account. As a result, the officer deposited Rs. 50,000 in that account in the third week of April. After that, they deposited Rs. 5 lakh and again Rs. 50 lakh. After a few days, it showed online that the investment had received a profit of Rs. 67 lakh. However, the retired officer's attempts to withdraw money through Future Global were unsuccessful.

They lost Rs. 1.89 crores which was given in over 40 installments. The retired officer stated in the complaint that the woman introduced herself by the name of Pratibha Rao and spoke Telugu.