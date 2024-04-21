Tejashwi Yadav Targets BJP, Says It Is Misusing Central Agencies

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the INDIA bloc rally here on Sunday.

Tejashwi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, also raised questions on the media and accused it of glorifying the Prime Minister.

"In Bihar, PM Modi and other BJP leaders are roaming in 20 to 25 helicopters, but I alone have tightened their screws. The BJP leaders repeatedly say that they will abolish the Constitution. But this is Dr Babasaheb's (Ambedkar) Constitution and no one can abolish it. BJP leaders do not think before speaking and give blatant statements. The public will destroy you before you abolish the Constitution," added Tejashwi, son of former Union Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Appealing to people to vote for the INDIA bloc, Tejashwi said one should not fall into the trap of the BJP. "The people of Jharkhand will take revenge from the injustice and defeat BJP. They will uproot the dictatorial government running in the country," he added.

The RJD leader accused the Centre of misusing central agencies agencies and quipped that BJP has three sons-in-law - Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Slamming the media, Tejashwi said it does not talk about the issue. "Wherever (PM Narendra) Modi goes, it shows only that. Problems like inflation, jobs are not being shown, rather it is only showing what Modi wears, what he eats and drinks".