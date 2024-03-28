Tejas MK-1A Completes Maiden Flight, HAL Calls It 'Significant Production Milestone'

Bengaluru: The first Aircraft LA5033 of the Tejas MK1A Aircraft series took to the skies from HAL facility in Bengaluru on Thursday. It was a successful sortie with a flying time of 18 minutes, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said in a statement.

HAL achieved the significant production milestone with concurrent design and development amid major supply chain challenges in the global geopolitical environment, subsequent to the contract signature in February 2021, CMD HAL C B Ananthakrishnan said in the statement. The flight was piloted by CTP, Gp Capt K K Venugopal (Retd).

"HAL thanks MoD, Indian Air Force, DRDO/ADA, CEMILAC, DGAQA and the MSMEs who have contributed to the success of this programme. With the continued support of these stakeholders, the country can look forward to early induction of the Tejas Mk1A by the IAF and more numbers through the three lines of production established at HAL," the statement added.

The Tejas Mk1A will have an advanced electronic RADAR, warfare, communication systems, additional combat capability and improved maintenance features.

HAL had signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) on November 8, 2023. The agreement was aimed at manufacturing BMI Engine Bay Door for the series production of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A an indigenous 4.5 generation, all-weather and multi-role fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

