SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Files Nomination From Kannauj Lok Sabha Seat

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination from Kannauj Lok Sabha. SP leader Professor Ram Gopal, former cabinet minister Usha Verma and Amitabh Bajpayee were present with Akhilesh, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

After filing his nomination, Akhilesh said the fragrance of Kannauj would end the politics of hatred. On the delay in the decision to contest elections, Akhilesh said that the hammer should be struck only when the iron is hot.

The SP chief accused the BJP of doing politics of hatred and benefiting businessmen close to it. Akhilesh Yadav said that as soon as he announced to contest elections from Kannauj, the tone of BJP leaders changed.

On the statement of BJP candidate and MP Subrata Pathak that 'Now India-Pakistan match will be held in Kannauj', Akhilesh Yadav said that he will neither be able to bowl nor bat in Kannauj. "Socialists will hit a six on the very first ball," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

He further said that recovery is being done in the name of tax. "BJP imposed GST and then also showed the way for tax evasion. BJP has benefited from businessmen. close to its. After trends started emerging, the language of the BJP changed. The INDIA bloc will win in the country and the politics of hatred will lose," said the SP chief.

Akhilesh also spoke about the works done in Kannauj under the SP government. "The world's best roads were built during the SP government," he quipped.

In response to a question, Akhilesh said that he has come to Kannauj, Rahul Gandhi will also come to Kannauj, and everyone will come.

Akhilesh Yadav announced his candidature on Wednesday. Earlier, he had declared his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as the candidate.