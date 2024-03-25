Sonam Wangchuk's Fast Nears End, Kargil Democratic Alliance Amplifies Call for Ladakh's Rights

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the renowned social and environmental activist from Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk, nears the conclusion of his 21-day climate fast on Tuesday, another movement gains momentum in the region. The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has initiated a three-day hunger strike in support of their demands, including Statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

Wangchuk's climate fast, which commenced on March 6, aimed at advocating for environmental preservation and constitutional safeguards, as well as democratic rights for Ladakh. His endeavour gained widespread attention, emphasising the pressing need for action to protect Ladakh's fragile ecosystem and secure its political future.

In a bid to amplify the agitation for Statehood and Sixth Schedule status, the KDA and Leh Apex Body (LAB) convened a joint meeting recently. Representing various political, social, and religious organisations from the two districts, they formulated strategies to bolster their demands.

These demands encompass job reservation for local youth, two Parliamentary seats, and the restoration of democratic rights. The agitation stems from discontent following Ladakh's transition to Union Territory status without an Assembly in August 2019. The KDA, primarily representing Muslim groups, collaborates closely with the Leh-based Apex Body, which predominantly represents Buddhist interests in Leh. Their collective effort underscores the unity among Ladakh's diverse communities in pursuit of shared aspirations.

On Sunday, KDA leadership and volunteers congregated at Hussaini Park in Kargil to commence the hunger strike in solidarity with Wangchuk. Slogans reverberated, echoing the call for substantive reforms and the restoration of democratic governance in Ladakh.

Dr. Jazzar Akhoon, Chief Executive Councillor of the Kargil Autonomous Hill Development Council, alongside co-chairmen of KDA, Asgar Ali Karbalai, and Qamar Ali Akhoon, participated in the hunger strike. The event attracted a diverse array of individuals, including Sheikh Mohammad Mohaqiq, Chairman of Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, elected representatives, and community leaders.

Asgar Ali Karbalai highlighted the persistent efforts of the KDA in engaging with the Home Ministry regarding Ladakh's constitutional status. Despite multiple rounds of dialogue, the recent response fell short of their expectations, prompting a collective decision to escalate the agitation.

"We have held five rounds of talks with the home ministry but on March 4 we were told that we will be given some constitutional safeguards but not the statehood and Sixth Schedule of the Constitution," Karbalai said.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk acknowledged the solidarity he received during his fast, with thousands joining him in sub-zero temperatures at NDS stadium in Leh. Expressing gratitude for the nationwide support, he reiterated the significance of preserving Ladakh's environment and securing its political rights.

"Today some 5000 people joined me at Leh for a day-long fast and some 300 are sleeping here... for 3 to 10 days fast. Today all over India, some 40 cities saw Friends of Ladakh events. Ladakh, its people and its mountains and glaciers will remain ever grateful for this show of solidarity," Wangchuk said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.