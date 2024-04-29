Several Universities Take Anti-Ragging Measures Ahead of New Session

New Delhi: In a bid to provide a safe and healthy study environment to the new entrants, several universities have taken anti-ragging measures ahead of the new academic session.

Explaining the anti-ragging measures in the university, Prof. Vishal Sood, Chairman of the anti-ragging committee, of the Central University Himachal Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, "We always keep the check on students and don't allow ragging incidents for which we have formed anti-ragging committee, squads and teams at department levels.”

"Every year before commencing the new session, officials hold meetings with the anti-ragging committee and squad members to make them aware about how to prevent ragging incidents inside the campus," said Sood.

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) letter recently issued to the authorities, ragging is a criminal offence and the UGC has framed anti-ragging regulations to curb the menace of ragging in Higher Education Institutions.

"These regulations are mandatory, and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for its implementations in toto including the monitoring mechanisms. Any violation of these regulations will be viewed seriously," the UGC stated.

Providing details of the anti-ragging steps taken by the university, Mudassir Alam, Public Relations Officer, Central University of South Bihar told ETV Bharat, “It is a ragging-free campus as we have already set up an anti-ragging committee here. Before the new session starts, we hold one week of anti-ragging awareness workshops."

The university provides help desks and displays helpline numbers across the campus so that students can easily contact authorities if they feel any such kind of problem, said Alam.

Echoing similar sentiments, Prof Nand Kishor, proctor of the University, Central University, Haryana told ETV Bharat in recent years, we had received two to three reports of ragging, but during the investigation, these reports were found false because these were only non-serious or petty issues.

The university has an anti-ragging cell as per UGC guidelines, Kishor said, “We have already deployed security guards at the campus and staff against ragging."

The admission season will begin soon and a large number of new entrants will join classes in their respective courses in the Universities and Colleges following which Higher Education Institutes take steps to stop ragging with these new students inside the campus and follow the set guidelines against ragging in the educational premises.

Anoop Lather, PRO, Delhi University, said it is an annual feature to follow set guidelines against ragging. "DU puts banners, and notice boards and makes students aware against ragging on the campus," the PRO said.