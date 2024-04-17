Murshidabad Still Tense as WB's Arc of Violence on Ram Navami Continues; 3 Critical, 3 Held

Murshidabad Still Tense as WB's Arc of Violence on Ram Navami Continues

Murshidabad (West Bengal): Despite tight security arrangements, Ram Navami was not without violence in West Bengal as minority-dominated Murshidabad saw violence ranging from stone-pelting to a bomb attack that injured several people including a woman as people, who were celebrating the festive, ran for cover after they were targeted in the district, which is close to Bangladesh border.

In the wake of the incident, three people have been arrested so far. According to sources, three persons were also injured in a bomb attack and admitted at Berhampore Hospital are critical. Subsequently, the situation in the area escalated when Congress leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Berhampore Adhir Chowdhury reached the hospital to check the injured persons at the Murshidabad Medical College.

Soon after Chowdhury reached the spot, he was greeted with 'Go-back' slogans which apparently discomforted him. Following this, a disruption erupted between Congress and BJP workers. In addition, Murshidabad District BJP President Shakharov Sarkar was allegedly injured and then accused Chowdhury of pushing him.

The situation escalated on Thursday while the central forces surrounding the area and the police cordoned off the entire area. Restrictions were imposed via Section 144 and people's movements were also restricted.

However, the BJP alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'provocative communal speeches' stoked the tension. Murshidabad is going to polls on May 4 in the third phase.

According to information, about 20 people were injured in Murshidabad's Shaktipur. Besides, looting has been reported in several shops in the Manikyahar area as well. Miscreants also purportedly threw stones at the procession from the roof of a house in Shaktipur, sources said.

Bombs were thrown targeting the protest march of the locals, the sources said. On the other hand, looting was allegedly carried out freely in several shops. The situation turned volatile as forces were deployed in the area.

It is initially reported that a total of 20 people have been injured in the Shaktipur incident. A woman was brought to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital with serious injuries. The rest have been admitted to the local Karnasubarna Hospital. It is reported that two children are among the injured.

A blast happened near a procession in Murshidabad's Shaktipur area, injuring a woman, police said. She was admitted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, they said. The BJP alleged that police turned bling idle to stone-pelters when stones were being thrown at a Ram Navami procession.

"It was the duty of the state police to maintain law and order. We urge the Election Commission to take stern action against the police officers there," said BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay, commenting on the incident.

Police, however, did not make any statement on the incident. The TMC accused the BJP of triggering tensions ahead of the elections. "The BJP is trying to orchestrate riots ahead of the elections. We condemn such incidents of violence, which is the handiwork of the BJP," said TMC leader Shantanu Sen.

The Hindu Jagran Manch along with Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had earlier planned more than 5,000 programmes across the state on the occasion. "Hindu unity transcends politics, it's about faith in Lord Ram," said VHP's national assistant secretary Sachindranath Singha.

Leaders of the TMC and BJP made best use of the occasion to reach out to voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of the state on the occasion. "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity, and development for all," she posted on X.

Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari took part in a Ram Navami procession in New Town near Kolkata and Uluberia in Howrah. State minister Arup Roy and TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee participated in a similar procession in Howrah town.

In Barrackpore, BJP candidate Arjun Singh led a mega Ram Navami procession. Similar processions, echoing chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' amid frenzied beating of drums, were witnessed in Bankura, Purulia, Durgapur, Asansol, and Barasat.

Despite the administration's ban, participants of Ram Navami processions in Howrah and Durgapur brandished traditional arms. BJP's Howrah nominee Rathin Chakraborty and Bardhaman-Durgapur candidate Dilip Ghosh said it was part of the rituals.

TMC's Jadavpur candidate Sayaani Ghosh led a Ram Navami rally in the constituency. "We believe in peaceful in worshipping, we don't believe in flaunting muscle power," she said. TMC's Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy, who is seeking re-election, also led a Ram Navami rally in her constituency. Meanwhile, the state-run Jadavpur University withdrew permission it gave to the RSS-affiliated ABVP to celebrate Ram Navami on the campus amid protests by Left-backed student organisations. CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya accused both BJP and TMC of resorting to "competitive communalism", calling it dangerous for the state.

He said that Ram Navami was never celebrated in such a grand manner in the state even a few years back. Ram Navami celebrations gained momentum after 2016, coinciding with the BJP's rise in the state. The celebrations have been marred by communal violence in 2017, 2018 and 2023.