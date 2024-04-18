Scientists Have Shown India Has Will, Wisdom, Wherewithal to Be 'Ace in Space': Chief of Naval Staff

New Delhi: Despite countless challenges and denial of technology, Indian space scientists have shown the world that India has the "will, wisdom and wherewithal" to be an "ace in space", Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Thursday. In his address at the inaugural session of the three-day Indian Defence Space Symposium, Admiral Kumar also said it is not rocket science to realise that in "Amrit Kaal", India is "leading the charge at escape velocity" in the space sector.

Domain experts and senior officials from the armed forces are taking part in the symposium that is being held at the Manekshaw Centre here from April 18 to April 20. The Navy chief said with the capability today to "conceptualise, construct, commission, launch and sustain" space assets, "our country has demonstrated to the world that the sky is definitely not the limit for Bharat".

India has made its mark as one of the few countries to have created a "complete space ecosystem" and its space sector is rapidly evolving into one of the most "dynamic and defining endeavours of the 21st century, offering increasing opportunities for investment and growth, which in space terms, I would say, offer astronomical returns", he added.

The Indian space sector and scientists today represent the "soul and spirit" of a "resurgent Bharat" that is proud to wear its identity as an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)", Admiral Kumar said. Not just in hardware, but also in thought and action, he added.

"So despite countless challenges, resources constraints and denial of technology, our space scientists have shown the world that we have the will, wisdom and wherewithal to be a ace in space," the Navy chief said.

He also highlighted India's missions to the Mars, Moon, Sun and the planned "Gaganyaan" programme -- the country's first human spaceflight endeavour.

"In fact, our ability to execute missions successfully, our out-of-the-box technological solutions, our cost-effective approach have created a beeline of the same entities that would not allow us to be a part of the club. Now, all of them want to collaborate with Bharat," Admiral Kumar said.

"It is not rocket science now to realise that Bharat in Amrit Kaal, in the space sector, is leading the charge at escape velocity," he added.