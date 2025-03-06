ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends Justice Joymalya Bagchi As Apex Court Judge, In Line To Be CJI In 2031

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended the elevation of Justice Joymalya Bagchi of Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court. Justice Bagchi would be in line to be the Chief Justice of India in 2031 by succeeding Justice K V Vishwanathan.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, in a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court, said collegium in its meeting held on March 6, 2025, deliberated on and discussed the names of chief justices and senior puisne judges of the high courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The collegium said after carefully evaluating merit, integrity and competence and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, it has recommended the appointment of Justice Joymalya Bagchi, presently a judge of the High Court at Calcutta, as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the High Court at Calcutta on June 27, 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on January 4, 2021.