Hindi Debate: Tamil Nadu Lawyer Moves SC For Implementing National Education Policy In TN, Kerala, West Bengal

New Delhi: A plea has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal.

The plea has been filed by advocate GS Mani, who himself hails from Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu teaches only English and Tamil to the children in schools, and the state government has claimed that the Centre plans to impose Hindi through the NEP.

The plea contended that in the entire National Education Policy, only in one place Hindi word is mentioned and nowhere, in the entire policy is it said that Hindi is being imposed or the state governments are compelled to teach Hindi language to the students.

The plea said the policy had said that the financial assistance would be provided to introduce science, mathematics, social studies, Hindi, English, state languages, or other relevant subjects in the curriculum, as may be desired by these schools.

The plea said the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu had said that the policy undermines social justice, attacks the Tamil language, and is against the interests of Tamil people and the state. The plea said the view of the first respondent, Tamil Nadu and its chief minister about the NEP of the central government is totally false, arbitrary, politically motivated, and against the fundamental right to free and effective education.

The plea said the refusal to implement the policy of the central government and refusal to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) affects the fundamental rights of citizens, particularly in the case of schemes and projects that are related to welfare or public services.

The plea contended that though the apex court does not generally have the direct power to compel a state government to accept the policy and sign an official MOU. “However, it has the authority to issue order directions to the state governments in cases where there is a violation of constitutional provisions or laws, and those directions could, in some circumstances, lead to the state government being compelled to take certain actions”, said the plea.