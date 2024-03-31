RSS-BJP like poison, oppn must fight LS polls unitedly: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday described the RSS-BJP combine as "poison" that has "destroyed" the country, and called on all opposition parties to unite to defeat the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This election is to save democracy, the country and the Constitution, he said at 'Loktantra Bachao' rally of the opposition INDIA bloc at the Ramlila Maidan here. The rally seeks to highlight the "threat to democracy" after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. The wives of both Kejriwal and Soren were also present at the rally and addressed it.

"We need to unite and only then will we be able to fight the BJP. We won't succeed if we keep attacking and fighting each other," Kharge said. "This election is for saving democracy and the Constitution and we must fight unitedly," he said. Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, "There is no level-playing field in this election. PM Modi has dug up the ground and is asking the opposition to play cricket there."

He said he told BJP chief J P Nadda at a recent meeting that this election is "not fair" as the Congress' funds have already been "stolen". "The BJP and the RSS are like poison, don't taste it. They have destroyed the country and they should not be allowed to destroy it further," the Congress chief added.

Kharge said the country cannot prosper until Modi and his ideology are removed. He also accused the prime minister of misusing institutions to threaten opposition parties and its leaders, and toppling their governments to form BJP governments.