Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu unfurls national flag

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Murmu unfurls national flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.

On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, unfurled the national flag in the heart of the national capital.

New Delhi: On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. During her arrival, Murmu was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the same time, the National Anthem was played and a 21-gun salute was given to the president with indigenous gun systems and 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

Murmu's French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest of this year, was also present during the ongoing ceremony. During the arrival, both of them were accompanied by the president's bodyguard, 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak' in a special presidential carriage.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, visited the National War Memorial to honor the martyrs on the same day.

However, the 75th Republic Day is mainly focused on women, featuring the 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka' themes. An estimated 14,000 personnel are also allocated at the Kartavya Path to ensure the safety of the ongoing parade.

Apart from this, four Mi-17 IV helicopters from the 105 Helicopter Unit made the audience elated by showering flower petals at Kartavya Path. The helicopters were led by Wing Commander AV Agashe and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal, sources confirmed.

