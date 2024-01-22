Loading...

Rajasthan minister vows one-meal a day fast till grand Krishna is built

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 10:59 PM IST

Rajasthan minister vows one-meal a day fast till grand Krishna is built

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced a one-day diet until a grand temple is built in the birthplace of Lord Krishna. He recalled his 1992 demonstration against illegal detention and fabricated charges against colleagues in Ayodhya. He had previously vowed not to accept or wear garland until the Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya.

Kota (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday said he will eat only one meal a day till a grand temple is constructed in the birthplace of Lord Krishna. "Unless a magnificent temple on the birthplace of Lord Sri Krishna is constructed, I will eat only once a day, beginning today," Dilawar said at a felicitation event in Ramganj Mandi, his constituency in Kota.

In his address, Dilawar recalled how he along with Dr Kirorilal Meena, now a state cabinet minister, and hundreds of kar sevaks staged a demonstration in Ayodhya in 1992 against the illegal detention and fabricated charges of murder against their colleagues. Dilawar, a six-time MLA and three-time minister, had in February 1990 also vowed he would not accept or wear garland till the Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya.

On Monday, after the consecration ceremony was over at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he was offered a 34 kg garland, and another, 108 feet in length, by his supporters. Dilawar however refused to wear the garlands saying he would wear it when he visits the temple in Ayodhya on January 31.

In February 1990, Dilwar had also vowed he would not sleep in bed until Article 370 pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped. It is said he slept on a mat ever since, till the contentious Article was revoked in 2019, when he finally took to bed.

Read More

  1. Rajasthan minister who led kar sevaks in Babri demolition to break his vow of 34 years

TAGGED:

Madan DilawarRajasthan Education MinisterRam TempleAyodhyaRam Mandir

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.