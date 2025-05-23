Rajasthan: 153 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Sent From Jodhpur To Kolkata For Deportation To Their Native Country

Jodhpur: Illegally staying Bangladeshis are being identified across Rajasthan for deporting them back to their home country. Under this campaign, a group of 153 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were sent from Jodhpur to West Bengal by flight on Friday, and from there, they will be deported to Bangladesh.

District Collector Gaurav Agarwal said that this group of 153 illegal Bangladeshis were taken to Jodhpur airport under tight security on Friday morning, and from there, they were sent to West Bengal by a flight. From there, the Border Security Force (BSF) will deport them to Bangladesh.

As part of this drive, about 1,008 suspected Bangladeshi citizens were caught from 17 districts in Rajasthan till now. Of these, 761 Bangladeshis are in the Jaipur range itself. The maximum number of 394 illegal Bangladeshis were caught in Sikar. After checking the documents, the first batch of 148 Bangladeshi citizens was brought from Sikar to Jodhpur on 14 May. They were first brought to Jodhpur, and from there, they were sent by a special army plane. Now on Friday, in the second batch, 153 Bangladeshi citizens have been sent to West Bengal for deportation to Bangladesh.

A detention centre has also been prepared in Jodhpur to keep the illegal Bangladeshis who are being caught across the state. District Collector Gaurav Agarwal said that action is being taken against the illegal migrants. "We have given NOC to build a detention centre for them in Jodhpur", the District Collector said.