'Empower, Act, Strengthen and Transform': PM Modi Spells Out Northeast Growth Mantra At Investors Summit

New Delhi: Hailing the diversity of the Northeast, which is the home to a big chunk of the ethnic population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the region is a vital part in the country's growth story. He further said his government played a part in the Northeast's unprecedented progress, and is determined to accelerate the pace of development further.

Addressing the 'Rising North East Investors Summit' here, he also said that the diversity of the Northeast is its biggest strength and that the region is emerging as the frontrunner of growth.

"The Northeast is witnessing unprecedented progress. We are determined to accelerate its growth story," he said while inaugurating the two-day event, which is being attended by chief ministers of the region, union ministers, bureaucrats, diplomats, among others.

Top industry leaders Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, among others, attended the inaugural session. Modi said for his government, EAST means - "Empower, Act, Strengthen and Transform".

"There was a time when the Northeast was only called frontier, now it is the frontrunner of growth," he said. He said the Northeast was earlier synonymous with bombs, guns and rockets, which took away many opportunities from youths there.