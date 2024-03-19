Raj Thackeray Meets Amit Shah in New Delhi Amid Speculation of MNS Joining NDA

New Delhi/Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amid speculation that Raj's party will join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Thackeray, who arrived here on Monday, was joined by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde when he met Shah. It is understood that the meeting between Raj Thackeray and Amit Shah lasted for half an hour. Raj's son Amit Thackeray was also present during the closed-door meeting.

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided and led by his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact in Maharashtra politics even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

His controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders from various political parties, including the BJP. Before the meeting with Amit Shah, Raj Thackeray first met Vinod Tawde at a private hotel in New Delhi.

It is understood that if MNS joins the NDA, which is led by the BJP, then either senior leader Bala Nandgaonkar or Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray could contest the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai South constituency.

If Amit Thackeray contests the Lok Sabha polls, he will be the second member from the Thackeray family to fight the elections after Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya, who is a MLA from Worli constituency in Mumbai.

South Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituency includes the elite areas like Malabar Hill, Worli and Lalbagh, Shivdi which are inhabited by common people. It is also understood that the MNS is keen to fight the Lok Sabha polls on its party symbol - Railway Engine.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said that Raj Thackeray joining the BJP-led NDA will be beneficial. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said, "Whatever Raj Thackeray decides, he does it for the welfare of the party and the state (Maharashtra)".

Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said if Raj Thackeray's MNS joins the BJP-led 'Mahayuti', it will increase the strength of the ruling alliance and bolster its chances in the state assembly and local body polls.

The 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Talking to reporters, Bhujbal said the way new parties are joining the opposition "INDI alliance", similarly the process of new parties joining the 'Mahayuti' will continue.

The NCP leader also cited the example of the Telugu Desam Party rejoining the Nationalist Democratic Alliance-led fold. If Raj Thackeray joins the 'Mahayuti', "its strength will increase and it will be helped in the Vidhan Sabha and local body elections," Bhujbal said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that the MNS joining NDA would not have any impact in the Maharashtra. "If MNS joins THE NDA, there will be no political consequences in the state," asserted Sanjay Raut.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Tuesday said Raj Thackeray's meeting with Amit Shah was not astonishing as there were indications of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief's closeness to the BJP.

MNS leader Thackeray has been under the scanner of central agencies and he has been trying to save his party, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed. The fortunes of Thackeray's MNS have been dwindling and the meeting could salvage him and protect his party, the leader of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction further claimed.

"It is not astonishing that he met Union minister Amit Shah as there were enough indications of his closeness to the BJP," Crasto said.