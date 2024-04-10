PM Modi Lashes out at 'DMK's Arrogance', Says Words Used for Annamalai Show 'Real Character'

Mettupalayam (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the voters of Tamil Nadu will give a befitting replay to the ruling party DMK's arrogance in the Lok Sabha Election 2024

"DMK is a party that is filled with arrogance of power. When a big leader of DMK was asked about our young leader (K) Annamalai - the DMK leader in an arrogant manner said, 'Who is he? Annamalai, who is that?' and used insulting words," the Prime Minister said at a rally held here.

39-year-old Karur-born K Annamalai is the Tamil Nadu BJP chief and the party has fielded him from Coimbatore constituency.

"This arrogance is against Tamil Nadu's culture, this arrogance will not be accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu. The words used for a former police officer, for a youth hailing from a Backward Caste, the one who does so much work on the ground is the real character of DMK. The ones who are indulged in family politics stopped the youth from going ahead," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also attacked the DMK after one of its leaders for his remarks that this election was there so that Modi would leave India. "I want to tell DMK and they should listen, that this election is there so that corruption would leave India, dynasty politics would leave India, anti-nationals which support DMK would leave India," the Prime Minister added.

All the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu go to polls on April 19 and the Prime Minister has been vigorously campaigning in the southern state.