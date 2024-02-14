PM Modi in UAE Day 2 Live| Set to Inaugurate First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE for his two-day visit on Tuesday. Today, he will meet Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates.

PM Modi will deliver a special keynote address at the World Government Summit 2024 as a guest of honour. Additionally, Modi will inaugurate BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

On the first day, Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral discussion, during which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were discussed.

Here are our live updates: