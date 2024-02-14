PM Modi in UAE Day 2 Live| Set to Inaugurate First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE for his two-day visit on Tuesday. Today, he will meet Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates.
PM Modi will deliver a special keynote address at the World Government Summit 2024 as a guest of honour. Additionally, Modi will inaugurate BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.
On the first day, Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral discussion, during which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were discussed.
Here are our live updates:
- 10.16 AM
On the 'Ahlan Modi' event held yesterday, Mohan Kwatra said, "In the evening, The Prime Minister addressed the Indian community at the 'Ahlan Modi' event hosted at the Zayed Sports Stadium. More than 40,000 people attended this event, and in his address, the Prime Minister thanked the UAE President for his commitment to bilateral ties, for his support to the Indian community, and for the granting of land for building the BAPS Temple, whose inauguration we will be witnessing later this afternoon."
- 10.11 AM
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, "The India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC) was launched during the G20 summit meeting in New Delhi. This agreement builds collaboration and also looks at specific things that the parties would do to promote cooperation in this space. The main areas under this particular agreement covered are - One, relating to cooperation on logistics platforms, which is a crucial element of furthering the objectives of this particular corridor. Two, provision of supply chain services. Supply chain services are not just limited to one or two things, but cover all types of general cargo, bulk containers and liquid bulk. One of the aims of this is to see how quickly the IMEC, which was launched, gets operated and benefits the core objective of stronger, deeper, more extensive regional connectivity between the parties involved."
- 9.39 AM
PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the Vice President of the UAE and the Rular of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid AI Maktoum. Later in the day, he will travel to Qatar's Doha after the UAE, where he will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.
- 9.00 AM
Consecration ceremony of BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi done ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later today.