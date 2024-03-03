What Will Happen to Modiji If BJP Loses All 120 Seats in UP and Bihar: Akhilesh Yadav

Patna : The opposition INDIA bloc leaders, addressing Jan Vishwas Rally of the Grand Alliance organized at the historic Gandhi Maidan here, called upon the people to uproot the BJP. Speaking at the rally, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav gave the slogan of 'defeat 120, save country', saying that if the BJP is defeated in all the 120 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh (80) and Bihar (40), it will be removed from power at the Centre.

Akhilesh Yadav thanked all the constituents of INDI alliance for making the rally a big success, asserting that UP has resolved to defeat BJP in all 80 seats and now Bihar has also resolved to defeat it in all the 40 seats. Akhilesh Yadav said that if BJP loses all 120 seats of UP and Bihar, then what will happen to Modiji?

"The slogan should be that UP and Bihar together should defeat BJP in 120 seats. Farmers are unhappy, youth have no jobs and what is the achievement for the public during their (BJP) tenure of 10 years? We hope that along with UP, Bihar will also move towards change," said Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP chief also said that the public knows that 'if we want to save the country, we have to defeat the BJP' and the campaign to defeat the BJP has now intensified. "Today the rally of the Grand Alliance is in Patna. We have come to participate in this and from the stage we will call upon the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to work together to defeat the BJP. So that the BJP will run away from the country, the BJP will be defeated in the entire country," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Central and Bihar governments on the issue of unemployment. He said that "the double engine government only gave unemployment, but Tejashwi Yadav gave jobs to 3 lakh people in Bihar. If 10 lakh people had got jobs, how much better off their respective families would have been."

Targeting BJP on nepotism, Akhilesh Yadav said that if the people of BJP are so sad about nepotism then they should first announce that they will not give tickets to any family members.