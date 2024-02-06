Nowshera Day 2024: Remembering Naik Jadunath Singh

Hyderabad: Nowshera Day marks the solemn remembrance of Naik Jadunath Singh and other brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the intense conflict against Pakistani invaders in 1947–48. Commemorated annually on February 6, the day holds significance in honouring the heroic contributions of Naik Jadunath Singh and the victorious defence of Nowshera.

The Naik Jadunath War Memorial, in the Rajouri district, serves as a reminder of the 1947–48 triumph over Pakistani forces. Naik Jadunath Singh, who valiantly gave his life on February 6, 1948, is specifically remembered and honoured on this day for his courageous actions.

Major General Rajeev Puri, GOC, Ace of Spades Division, led the commemoration at the War Memorial. The ceremony included the laying of a wreath and was attended by various military and civilian dignitaries, as well as residents of Nowshera town.

History: During the Indo-Pak War of 1947–48, Naik Jadunath Singh, deployed with his battalion 1 RAJPUT in the Nowshera sector, played a pivotal role in the defence of Tain-Dhar. On February 6, 1948, approximately 3000 Pakistani raiders launched a relentless assault on Train-Dhar.

Facing overwhelming odds, Naik Jadunath Singh and his comrades repulsed three major attacks, resulting in the sacrifice of 24 soldiers. Despite running low on ammunition, Naik Jadunath Singh displayed extraordinary courage, charging at the enemy with his rifle butt. Although he was seriously injured, his fearless charge forced the enemy into disorder, ultimately saving Nowshera. This act of exemplary gallantry earned him the title 'Saviour of Nowshera,' and he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his supreme sacrifice.

Who was Naik Jadunath Singh? Born in a small village in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Naik Jadunath Singh harboured a passion for the army from a young age. On February 6, 1948, he found himself in command of a forward section post at No.2 picquet on Tain Dhar, bearing the brunt of the enemy's ferocious attack.

The post, manned by nine men, faced successive waves of enemy assaults. Naik Jadunath Singh's leadership, valour, and strategic use of his limited force thwarted the enemy, causing them to retreat in confusion. Despite four of his men being wounded, he reorganised the force for the impending second attack.

In the face of overwhelming odds, Naik Jadunath Singh and his small garrison resisted the second attack. Despite all men being wounded, he took over the Bren gun, exhibiting exceptional courage. His leadership turned what seemed like impending defeat into victory, forcing the enemy to retreat in chaos.

Undeterred, the enemy launched a third and final attack. Naik Jadunath Singh, wounded but undaunted, prepared for battle once more. In a magnificent single-handed charge, he surprised the advancing enemy, leading to their disorderly retreat. Unfortunately, Naik Jadunath Singh met his gallant death in this final charge, succumbing to two bullets in the head and chest.

His supreme act of heroism and sacrifice saved his section and the entire picquet from being overrun by the enemy at a critical stage in the battle for the defence of Nowshera. Recognising his highest gallantry and supreme sacrifice, Naik Jadunath Singh was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.