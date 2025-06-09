North Sikkim Landslide: Body Of Missing Jawan Found After 8 Days; 48 Airlifted

Gangtok: Rescue operations are still underway in North Sikkim, and the NDRF and Indian Army have recovered the body of a jawan, Sainudin PK, who went missing due to a landslide eight days ago, while five people are still missing and 48 have been airlifted.
On June 1, heavy rains caused a massive landslide in North Sikkim, devastating several places including Lachen, Lachung, Chungthang and Chaten. The army camp located in Chaten was also damaged by the landslide. The Indian Air Force and NDRF have been involved in rescue operations through airlifts.
About 2,000 tourists and residents were rescued in the operations, and the tourism industry had requested the rescue of drivers stuck in the landslide-hit areas. The IAF carried out the airlifts on Sunday and Monday.
It is learnt that 48 people, including 20 army personnel, have been airlifted. A total of 28 residents and drivers, including three children, were also rescued. The drivers have thanked the Sikkim administration and the IAF for saving their lives.
The Sikkim administration is still carrying on with the rescue operation in Lachen, Lachung and Chaten areas and the roads in North Sikkim are yet to be normalised.
"The body of another army jawan has been recovered. As many as 48 people have been airlifted. Work is underway to normalise the situation and restore ration and electricity supplies," Anant Jain, district magistrate of Mangan, said.
