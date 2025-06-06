63 Tourists Airlifted From Landslide-Hit North Sikkim, 126 rescued in 2 days

Gangtok: Taking ahead the rescue operation for people trapped in landslide-hit Sikkim, the Indian Air Force on Friday airlifted 63 tourists from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport in two phases. The rescued tourists were then taken to Gangtok by a Sikkim Nationalised Transport bus.

Among the rescued, there are 17 residents of North Sikkim, who were stranded in the Chaten area after losing everything in the landslide. As many as 44 people were rescued by MI-02 and MI-39 helicopters this morning followed by 19 tourists who were airlifted by MI-41 helicopters.

Many locals were also airlifted (ETV Bharat)

Sikkim disaster management secretary Mingma T Sherpa said the airlift process has been completed as of today. Relief materials will now be sent in those helicopters, Sherpa said.

Relief materials are being sent by helicopters (ETV Bharat)

"A total of 126 tourists and locals have been airlifted in two days. Arrangements have been made in relief camps for the locals who have been rescued and they will be sent back when situation normalises. The rescue operation will resume tomorrow," Sherpa added.

Recue was started as soon as weather condition improved (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation, Sikkim administration and Indian Army have been able to restore normalcy on the important Phidang-Sangkelang-Chungthang road though only light traffic has been allowed for safety reasons. The road had been closed following a massive landslide in Detkhola and with its reopening, efforts have now been launched to rescue stranded tourists and residents by road.