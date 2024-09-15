ETV Bharat / bharat

Gadkari Says He Was Offered Support For PM's Post, But Declined

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says he was once offered support if he were to enter the Prime Minister post's race but he declined the offer since he had 'no such aim' in life.

File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari (right) with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari (right) with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said a political leader once offered to support him if he were to enter the race for the Prime Minister's post, but he declined the offer stating he did not nurse such an ambition.

The senior BJP leader was speaking at a journalism awards function in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday. "I remember one incident -- I would not name anyone -- that person said 'if you are going to become prime minister, we will support you'," Gadkari said, without specifying when the conversation took place.

"But, I asked why you should support me, and why should I take your support? To become the prime minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and my organisation, and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is foremost for me," he said.

In his speech, the minister underlined the importance of ethics in both journalism and politics. Recalling a meeting with a senior CPI functionary, Gadkari said he told the communist leader that late A B Bardhan was among the tallest politicians from Nagpur and Vidarbha.

When the leader expressed surprise saying Bardhan was an opponent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gadkari said honest opposition should be respected. "I said one should respect a person who opposes with honesty, because there is honesty in his opposition...one who opposes with dishonesty deserves no respect," the BJP leader said.

"Comrade Bardhan was faithful to his ideology, and politics as well as journalism now lack such people," he said. "Democracy will be successful only when all the four pillars -- judiciary, executive, legislature and media -- follow ethics," Gadkari added.

Read More

  1. Private Vehicles Equipped With GNSS Won't Be Charged For Travelling Up To 20 KM Per Day
  2. Credible Media Important for Qualitative Transformation of Democracy: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said a political leader once offered to support him if he were to enter the race for the Prime Minister's post, but he declined the offer stating he did not nurse such an ambition.

The senior BJP leader was speaking at a journalism awards function in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday. "I remember one incident -- I would not name anyone -- that person said 'if you are going to become prime minister, we will support you'," Gadkari said, without specifying when the conversation took place.

"But, I asked why you should support me, and why should I take your support? To become the prime minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and my organisation, and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is foremost for me," he said.

In his speech, the minister underlined the importance of ethics in both journalism and politics. Recalling a meeting with a senior CPI functionary, Gadkari said he told the communist leader that late A B Bardhan was among the tallest politicians from Nagpur and Vidarbha.

When the leader expressed surprise saying Bardhan was an opponent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gadkari said honest opposition should be respected. "I said one should respect a person who opposes with honesty, because there is honesty in his opposition...one who opposes with dishonesty deserves no respect," the BJP leader said.

"Comrade Bardhan was faithful to his ideology, and politics as well as journalism now lack such people," he said. "Democracy will be successful only when all the four pillars -- judiciary, executive, legislature and media -- follow ethics," Gadkari added.

Read More

  1. Private Vehicles Equipped With GNSS Won't Be Charged For Travelling Up To 20 KM Per Day
  2. Credible Media Important for Qualitative Transformation of Democracy: Gadkari

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OFFERED SUPPORT FOR PM POSTNAGPUR JOURNALISM AWARD FUNCTIONNITIN GADKARI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.